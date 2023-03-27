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Help Us Avoid Homelessness

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byValerie Dupont

Fundraiser funds will be received by Valerie Dupont

Help Us Avoid Homelessness

Hello, my name is Valerie. I am a single mom of 2 and I work fulltime as an LNA, taking care of the elderly. My daughter, our animals, and I, are in need of your help. We are facing homelessness. This has not been an easy last couple of years. After moving to Vermont to start a new life, things changed in an instant and we went from 2 income to one and I was left to care for myself and my kids in state we were unfamiliar with, after being abandoned by my partner. Finally, thinking we are getting back on our feet, the new owners of our house decided to tear it down, and we were forced to move. Luckily, in August of 2025, we found a place in Bristol. Due to unforeseen circumstances completely out of our control again, we are facing a no cause eviction. We need to be out of here ASAP, and since we just moved in here a year ago, we do not have the funds to make another move. We will lose everything. We need your help with first month's rent and security deposit, plus some moving expenses. After this last year with all the trouble with our current neighbors, the harassment and bullying. One thing after another seemingly getting in the way, we could use a break, especially my daughter. I hate asking for help, and I'm not one to ask for it. Im the type to be the helper but we can't do this without help. Getting a place means we stay in Vermont, hopefully my daughter can stay in her school, and we won't be homeless. Please, anything you can do is appreciated beyond belief.

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