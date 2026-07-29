Help Us Answer God's Call

Recently, the Lord reminded me that throughout Scripture, many of His greatest assignments came suddenly. God often moves quickly when it's time to fulfill His purpose.





Today, we are answering that call by relocating from Texas to Michigan for ministry. While we have complete peace about this next chapter, moving a family of six comes with significant expenses for a family of 6.





As we begin this new chapter, we're trusting God for the practical provisions that make it possible. Your support will help with moving expenses and settling in costs such as... Pod moving service, packing supplies, christian homeschool curriculum & supplies, Michigan housing essentials, fuel from Texas to Michigan... all essentials big and small.





More than anything, you're helping us say "yes" to God's invitation without being weighed down by the financial burden of the transition.





Thank you for giving or sharing and for walking this journey with us. Love, Joseph-Brittany-Zali-Nova-Poppy&Jos