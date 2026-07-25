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Help us adopt our son

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$9,800 USD

Fundraiser created byRebecca Havens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rebecca Havens

Help us adopt our son

*UPDATE*

If you feel called to share this, for the sake our protection and privacy, and due to the sensitivity of the case, we kindly ask that this would not be shared over any social media platforms but by word of mouth, email or text and to those whom you know. Thank you so much!

To our dear family and friends,


As many of you know, we have been in the process for over a year now of trying to adopt our 2.5 year old foster son, whom we've had in our family since birth. As things have gotten more complicated, and other parties associated with the child's birth mom are also trying to gain custody, we felt it necessary to hire a personal lawyer to guide us through this process and ensure we are doling everything possible to make this process as efficient and productive as possible to gain the stability and permanency our son deserves.


As lawyer fees start to add up, Jim and I are humbly asking for any financial donations you are able to give as we continue on with our lawyer over these crucial next months in our adoption process. We have currently paid close to 6K in fees up to this point and to move forward we are in need of much more. Our gratitude is unending for any support you are able to give at this time. If you are unable to help financially, we more than anything, appreciate any and all prayers sent our way for a speedy adoption of our foster son into our family.


We ask the intercession of Good St. Joseph and his heavenly friend, St. Andre Bessette, to guide our hearts and this entire process and keep us under God's protection always.


May the Lord guide our direction,

With love and endless gratitude,

Becky and Jim

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