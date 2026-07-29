Help until I can get back to work

My youngest son Channing started out with hearing loss at age 4 and it has progressed to where he is completely deaf in his left ear. He is scheduled for the cochlear implant surgery August 4 2026 with this surgery comes many appointments after such as the stimulation appointment (turning on the implant) and then several speech therapy appointments in Auburn as well as a week for healing. My previous job did not work with me so I had to quit. I would not normally ask for help but I’m really struggling with only doing a chicken house job. I would greatly appreciate any help and all the prayers.