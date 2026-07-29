Help Ummulkhairi Get Medical Treatment

ASSALAMU ALAIKUM WARAHMATULLAHI WABARAKATUH





I NEED YOUR HELP TO SAVE MY DAUGHTER UMMULKHAIRI





My name is Ramlatu. My daughter Ummulkhairi is suffering from a severe SPINAL CONDITION. The doctors have said she needs urgent surgery at Fakeeh Hospital Dubai to correct her spine.





TOTAL NEEDED: $8,500 USD ≈ ₦11,605,730 Naira





HERE IS THE BREAKDOWN OF THE COST:

1. MEDICAL CHECKUP & TESTS: $500 = ₦682,750

2. HOSPITAL PROCEDURES: $2,000 = ₦2,731,000

3. MEDICATION: $500 = ₦682,750

4. TRAVEL & ACCOMMODATION: $1,000 = ₦1,365,500

5. SPINAL SURGERY COST: $4,500 = ₦6,144,750





EVERY DONATION COUNTS, NO MATTER HOW SMALL.

PLEASE SHARE THIS CAMPAIGN.





JAZAKUMULLAHU KHAIRAN