Help Ummulkhairi Get Medical Treatment

Assalamu Alaikum,





My name is Ummulkhairi. I am urgently in need of medical treatment to save my life.





Due to my current health condition, doctors have advised that I need immediate medical care and surgery. The cost of treatment, hospital bills, and recovery is beyond what my family can afford right now.





We are asking for your help to raise NGN 2,500,000 to cover:

- Medical tests and diagnosis

- Surgery and hospital bills

- Medications and post-treatment care





Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to healing. Your prayers and support mean everything to me and my family during this difficult time.





Please share this campaign with your friends and family. May Allah bless you abundantly for your kindness.