Help Umar Continue His Education

My name is Umar Abdullah Sadat, and I am a young Afghan student living in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

I was born in Pakistan, where my family lived as refugees for many years before returning to Afghanistan in 2025. Since our return, life has been extremely difficult. My family has faced serious financial hardship, and we have had to move from one rented home to another because we could not afford stable housing.

Despite these challenges, I never gave up on my education. After completing my early schooling, I continued my studies through private tuition and self-study while also spending 2.5 years learning mobile phone repair, gaining practical skills to help build my future.

Today, I am preparing for my Grade 12 Exit Examination, which is a crucial step toward my dream of studying Information Technology at university.

Unfortunately, my family's financial situation makes this journey very difficult. I do not have the educational resources that many students take for granted.

The funds raised will help me with:

💻 A laptop for studying and online learning.

🌐 Reliable internet access.

☀️ A solar battery or backup power solution for electricity interruptions.

📚 Grade 12 examination and educational expenses.

🏠 Basic living expenses so I can focus on completing my education.

My goal is simple: to finish my education, attend university, become financially independent, and support my family.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to that goal. If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in education and for giving me hope during a difficult time.

With sincere gratitude,

Umar Abdullah Sadat