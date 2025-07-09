Help Ukrainian Refugees Rebuild Their Lives

Every day, families from Ukraine continue to live with the consequences of war. Many have lost their homes, their jobs, and the security they once knew. Parents are trying to protect their children while starting over in a foreign country with very little.

I am starting this fundraiser because I believe that no family should have to face such hardship alone. Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide essential support such as food, temporary shelter, clothing, medicine, and other basic necessities for Ukrainian refugees in need.

I am committed to using every contribution responsibly and will provide updates on how the funds are distributed. Transparency and accountability are very important to me.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Together, we can remind these families that they are not forgotten.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Every act of generosity brings hope to someone who desperately needs it.