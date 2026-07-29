Help Uganda Fight Ebola: Every Donation Matters

Ebola is a deadly disease that has brought fear, grief, and heartbreak to communities across Uganda. It spreads through direct physical contact with an infected person, their bodily fluids, or contaminated materials. In just a short time, families have watched their loved ones fall sick, often without warning.

In one village, a mother who cared for her sick son became infected herself. Soon, other family members who lovingly helped her were also affected. Within weeks, the family had lost several loved ones. Their story is not unique. Across affected communities, many families are facing unimaginable pain and loss.

The lack of adequate medical supplies, protective equipment, and access to timely treatment has made the situation even more difficult. Every life lost leaves behind children, parents, friends, and neighbors whose lives are forever changed.

Today, many people remain at risk. Frontline health workers are working tirelessly to contain the outbreak, but they need support. Communities need protective supplies, health education, screening services, and care for those affected.

We cannot bring back those we have lost, but together we can help protect those who remain. Your contribution can help provide essential medical supplies, support healthcare workers, educate communities about prevention, and give hope to families facing this crisis.

Every donation, no matter the size, can make a difference. Together, we can stand with Uganda, fight Ebola, and save lives.

Please donate today and help us protect vulnerable communities before more lives are lost.