Help Tyler, Becky & Zack After Serious Car

Earlier this year, Tyler, Becky, and their son Zack were on their way to lunch one Sunday afternoon when their lives changed in an instant. While they were stopped at a red light, a driver traveling in the opposite direction suddenly crossed over the median, crashing head-on into their vehicle before colliding with several other cars behind them. All three suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.





Tyler suffered a broken back and a broken foot, requiring a lengthy hospital stay and complex reconstructive surgery.





Zack, who is just two-years-old, suffered fractures to both of his femurs and underwent multiple surgeries to have rods placed in his legs.





Becky suffered the most severe external and internal injuries in the crash. She broke her back, sternum, ankle, and underwent surgery to repair damage to several internal organs.





Adding to the heartbreak, Becky was pregnant at the time of the accident. Tragically, the unborn child she and Tyler were expecting did not survive the crash, leaving the family to grieve an unimaginable loss.





While each of them has made incredible progress, their road to recovery remains long and challenging. Tyler, Becky, and Zack still face many months of recovery and rehabilitation before they can regain their independence.





Becky and Tyler are currently on long-term disability, and the medical bills, loss of income, and additional care their family now requires have created an overwhelming financial burden that continues to pile up.





This GoFundMe was created to help ease some of the financial burden so Tyler, Becky, and Zack can focus on what matters most which is healing together as a family.





Your support will help cover medical expenses, physical therapy/rehabilitation, medical equipment, everyday living costs, and the continued care needed throughout this long recovery.





Our family has been overwhelmed by the love and generosity we have received. Every donation, every share, and every kind message has meant the world to us and helps more than you can imagine.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing beside Tyler, Becky, and Zack during the most difficult chapter of their lives and for helping give them the time, support, and stability they need to heal together.