Help Tye Recover After Finger Reattachment Surgery









I recently had a serious accident that resulted in my finger being severed. I was rushed to the ER where surgeons were able to reattach it with pins and stitches.





I’m 26 and live in Crestline, CA. Right now I’m recovering and facing months of wound/bone care, medications, and physical therapy to try to regain use of my hand. It’s been overwhelming physically and financially.





I’m unable to work while I heal, and even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are more than I can handle alone.





*Your support will help cover:*

1. *Medical bills: ER visit, emergency surgery, deductibles, co-pays, and follow-up specialist appointments

2. *Recovery expenses*: Antibiotics, pain medication, wound care supplies, and physical therapy

3. *Essential living costs*: Rent, utilities, and groceries while I’m out of work and focusing on healing





This is not easy for me to ask. The stress of losing my home or not being able to afford food makes healing even harder. Any amount helps — even $5 makes a difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this would mean a lot.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give while I work to get back on my feet.