Help Two Texas A&M Students Fight Serious Charges

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Nicholas and Matt attended an Irish pub outing organized by their hostel, where they ran into trouble with three other young men. The footage shows both groups going after each other. Nicholas and Matt say they were only defending themselves after the group pushed and shoved them from behind, and that it amounted to nothing more than a pub fight.





The charge: they've been hit with two counts of Section 18 GBH with intent — one of the most serious assault charges in UK law, reserved for the worst violence imaginable. The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.





Two Texas A&M students with clean records, who say they were defending themselves, are now facing years in prison.





None of the others were hospitalized, and none suffered lasting or irreversible injuries — yet the charges are among the gravest the system allows.





Aug 9: A judge granted them bail, and there was relief that they were coming home. Prosecutors appealed, alleging that the two were dangerous and a flight risk.





Aug 11: At a second bail hearing, the Salinas family offered to surrender the boys' passports, offered bail money, and secured a long-term Airbnb for them to stay in. The judge denied bail, ruling that they posed a risk and might flee.





Now: They sit in a London prison, where no family member has been able to visit them. The US embassy has offered no help.





Oct 19: Their trial begins. They will be tried by 12 British jurors and, if convicted, sentenced by the same judge who denied their bail — and that's only the beginning of what lies ahead.



