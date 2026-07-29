Help Two Orphaned Siblings Build a Future

Hi my name is Richesse and I recently turned 19 years old, I lost both my parents and now me and my sister are orphans and I have to raise my young little sister who is 9 years old, My Father abandoned me and my sister when we were young so me and my sister so my mother took care of me and my sister but she then fell sick and as soon as she fell sick life was tough but she still managed to take care of me and my sister but then she couldn't make it so she passed away because of chronic strees, depression and mental health and so I tried my best to find our father just to be told that my father also passed away 4 years ago in an accident so now I have to take care of myself and my sister, I'm still trying to get a hold of my mother's family and relatives which are out of the country so I actually don't where to start but I know where my mother comes from which is a village in another country so I'm trying to raise funds in order to take care of me and my sister and if possible try to go look for my mother's family any sort of help would be very appreciated, Thank you very much and GOD bless