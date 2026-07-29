Help Two Little Entrepreneurs

Hi everyone,





Since Christmas, my 8-year-old and 4-year-old have been talking nonstop about one thing — starting their very own lemonade stand this summer.





They’ve drawn signs.

They’ve planned flavors.

They’ve talked about “customers” and how they’re going to save their money.





Their excitement has been the sweetest thing to watch.





As much as I want to make this happen for them right away, we’re just not in a position right now to cover the startup costs for supplies. Between everyday expenses, it’s been hard to set aside extra for things like pitchers, cups, a table, ingredients, decorations, and permits if needed.





So I’m humbly asking for a little help to bring their big idea to life.





We’re hoping to raise $___ to cover:

• A small folding table

• Cups, pitchers & supplies

• Lemons, sugar & ingredients

• A sign and simple decorations





This isn’t just about lemonade — it’s about teaching them responsibility, confidence, hard work, and believing in their ideas.





If you’d like to help two determined little kids launch their first business, we would be incredibly grateful. And if you can’t donate, sharing this or cheering them on means just as much.





Thank you for helping turn their Christmas wish into a summer reality 🍋💛





With appreciation,

A loving mother



