Kids Need Your Help, please.

This winter has been incredibly challenging for us. Within the same week, both the water lines and furnace broke, leaving our families without essential utilities. Now, the situation has worsened—the septic line is broken, and water no longer drains from the house. The cost to excavate the yard and repair the sewer, along with all the other repairs, has created a huge financial burden. These unexpected emergencies have put a strain on our finances and daily lives.





The impact is far-reaching. Two families, along with our dogs, cats, and children, are at risk of being displaced from the home we rely on. This isn’t just any house—it was built in 1894 and is a historical piece of North Superior, WI. Losing it would mean not only losing our home, but also a part of the community’s history. We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone together and restore safe living conditions, but we can’t do it alone.





We’re asking for help from anyone who can support us during this difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward the repairs and help keep our families, pets, and children safe and together. Anything helps, and we’re deeply grateful for any support you can offer.







