Help June Verhine fight cancer we love her so much

Life can change in an instant, and for June who we love dearly, that moment came with the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.





What began as routine doctor visit quickly turned into a journey filled with uncertainty, fear, and difficult decisions. June is preparing to face extensive medical treatments, countless appointments, testing, medications, and other healthcare expenses that will place a significant financial burden on her and her family..





June is strong, resilient, and determined to fight this battle with everything she has.. However, no one should have to face the overwhelming stress of mounting medical bills while also focusing on their health and recovery.





We are humbly asking for your help. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward medical expenses, treatment costs, transportation to appointments, medications, and other necessities that arise throughout her cancer treatment.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.





During this incredibly difficult time, we are reminded that kindness and compassion can make a profound difference. Together, we can help ease some of the financial burden so June can focus on what matters most—healing, fighting, and spending precious time with her loved ones.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity, support, and prayers. Every contribution and every share brings hope.





With sincere gratitude,





Family & Friends



