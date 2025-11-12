Help Twins Praise & Melody Patrick Go to School

Hello, my name is Patrick Sebastine from Lagos, Nigeria.





I am a parent to twin boy and girl, Praise and Melody, who are 4 years old.





They are smart, full of life, and love to learn. But I am struggling to pay for their school fees, uniforms, books, and basic needs.





My dream is to give Praise and Melody a good education so they can have a better future. With your help, we can pay for:

• Nursery and Primary school fees

• School uniforms, bags, and books

• Basic learning materials





Any amount you donate will go directly to their education. Even ₦1000 helps.





Please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you for your love and support.

God bless you.





- [Patrick sebastine]