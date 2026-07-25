Help Tux to get treatment

PLEASE HELP TUX .





I witnessed something I will never forget.





A tiny kitten fell from a moving van. His face was horribly burnt and the skin was almost completely gone. It was one of the most devastating injuries I've ever seen, and honestly, I didn't know if he would survive.





But Tux had other plans.





This little boy chose to fight.





For the last six months, Tux has lived mostly inside the vet clinic, enduring countless treatments, medications, and multiple procedures to close and repair the massive wound on his face. Every step of his recovery has been painful, but he never stopped trying.





How you can help:





Support if you can.

Share this post so it reaches more people.

Keep Tux in your thoughts and help us give him the happy ending he deserves.





Tux has spent most of his young life fighting to survive. He didn't give up on himself, and we're asking you not to give up on him either.