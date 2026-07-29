Help Turn This Outreach Into a Weekly Mission

Metanoia Ministries exists to bring the love of Christ directly to people living on the streets of Kelowna through practical outreach, prayer, conversation, food, and the Word of God.





On May 14th, we completed our very first outreach. We served 35 people a warm meal of chili and a bun, coffee, and bottled water. The response was overwhelming. We prayed with people, had meaningful conversations, and even gave out four Bibles to individuals who specifically asked for them after seeing them in the back of the van.





One woman shared how her father used to teach her the Bible when she was younger, and how she still remembered certain verses years later. Moments like these remind us that beyond meeting physical needs, the greatest thing we can do is help people reconnect with God.





Right now, our outreach operates every other week with a small core team of volunteers. Beginning in September, our goal is to expand into weekly outreach by forming two rotating teams.





To make that possible, we urgently need a ministry van.





Currently, we are borrowing a volunteer’s personal vehicle, but this is not sustainable long-term. A dedicated outreach van would allow us to:





Transport volunteers together safely Carry food, drinks, Bibles, and outreach supplies Serve directly from the vehicle Expand outreach into additional locations Operate consistently every week





Our goal is to raise $20,000 to purchase a reliable passenger van, complete any repairs needed, insure and register the vehicle, and outfit it for outreach operations.





Ideally, we are looking for a van with seating for 7 people while still leaving room for ministry supplies and serving equipment.





Every dollar helps us bring practical support, compassion, prayer, and the Gospel directly to people who are hurting and often forgotten.





Important Note About Donations





At this time, Metanoia Ministries is not a registered non-profit or charitable organization, and therefore we are unable to provide tax receipts for donations.





We want to be completely transparent about this so that every supporter can give with full understanding.





Your support is simply a direct act of generosity toward helping this ministry serve people in need and share the love of Christ in our community.





Ways You Can Help

Donate toward the outreach van

Share this campaign with others

Pray for protection, wisdom, and open doors

Join us on outreach if you feel led





Thank you for believing in what God is doing through this ministry. We truly could not do this without the prayers and support of people like you.