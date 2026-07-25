Help Turn My Dream Into a Global Brand

, my name is Shay, and I’m the founder of SXL Apparel.

SXL started with one goal: to create premium streetwear that encourages people to stand out and express themselves with confidence.

Launching a clothing brand takes much more than designing clothes. Every collection requires manufacturing, sampling, packaging, marketing, shipping, and building relationships with creators who can help introduce the brand to new people.

I’m raising funds to help SXL continue growing. Every donation will go directly toward:

• Manufacturing new collections

• Restocking products

• Creating new samples

• Product photography and content

• Marketing and influencer collaborations

• Expanding SXL into a recognized streetwear brand

Every donation, no matter the size, helps move this dream forward. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world.

Thank you for believing in SXL.

Built Different. Made To Stand Out.

— Shay, Founder of SXL Apparel



