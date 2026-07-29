Help Turn My Admission Into Reality

Dear Sir/Madam,





I hope this message finds you well.





I am writing with great hope and humility to request your support in helping me pursue a Master’s degree in Data Science in Italy. Recently, I received an official admission letter from an Italian University, an achievement that represents years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. For me, this opportunity is more than an academic milestone—it is a chance to transform my future and create a meaningful impact in my community.





I come from Ethiopia and have always believed that education is the most powerful tool for overcoming challenges and creating positive change. Through determination and commitment, I earned a Bachelor's degree in Statistics and gained professional experience while continuing to pursue my academic goals. My dream is to become a skilled data scientist who can use data-driven solutions to address real-world problems in areas such as education, healthcare, transportation, and economic development.





Despite being accepted into the program, I face a significant obstacle: the financial cost of studying abroad. The tuition fees, visa expenses, travel costs, accommodation, health insurance, and daily living expenses are far beyond what I can afford. Due to my current financial circumstances, I am unable to finance this opportunity on my own.





I am therefore reaching out to kind-hearted individuals, charitable organizations, foundations, and donors who believe in the power of education. Your contribution, regardless of its size, would bring me one step closer to achieving this dream. The support I receive will be used solely for educational purposes, including tuition, accommodation, visa processing, travel expenses, and essential living costs during my studies.





I am fully committed to making the most of this opportunity. I intend to excel academically, contribute positively to society, and use the knowledge and skills I gain to help others. By investing in my education today, you are helping to create opportunities that will benefit not only me but also the communities I will serve in the future.





For transparency and verification, I have attached my official admission letter and supporting documents demonstrating my academic qualifications and financial need.





I sincerely thank you for taking the time to read my appeal. Your kindness, generosity, and consideration mean more than words can express. Any support you can provide will have a lasting impact on my life and future. I would be deeply grateful for your assistance and encouragement as I take this important step toward achieving my educational and professional goals.





Thank you for your compassion and support.





Sincerely,





Bewnetu

Master's Degree Candidate in Data Science

Ethiopia

WhatsApp: +251906550755

Email: truth2028@gmail.com