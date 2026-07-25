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Help Tulio Fight Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer

Goal$2,500,000 CLP
Raised$0 CLP

Fundraiser created byFelipe Deihle

Help Tulio Fight Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer

English (español mas abajo, y para quienes quieran donar en pesos Chilenos (CLP), aqui adjunto el enlace para hacerlo en otro sitio: https://shorturl.at/NukOl)


My cousin, Tulio Humberto, about a year ago was diagnosed with advanced Colorectal cancer, which is at this time stage 4. Tulio has lived most of his life in the rural area of the Maule, the seventh region of Chile, and a few years ago was blessed with his granddaughter Maria Jesus, who is in both pictures, the last one was recently taken on a trip that they took. He is a loving father of Ignacio, who is also a truck driver, and Javiera who is preoccupied with taking care of him everyday. Tulio travels in his school bus, that he used to drop off the young children at school in town, in order to eat in the evening with his parents, Tulio and Eliana, who are humble countryside people who have lived in the town for almost their whole lives. The family prays the rosary together every first of every month for his health. Tulio Humberto is relatively young (only in his 50s) and has worked all of his life as a bus driver serving this poor area of the country, but recently stopped working due to the constant pain when sitting.


The Colorectal cancer is so painful and uncomfortable that he has to take morphine every day to bear the pain. Just to tell you how difficult his situation is, he cannot sit down because of this pain, and has to be lying down most of the day. Today, his income is down to zero, and the medical expenses for medicine, treatment, and doctor's appointments are piling up. Each ostomy bag (for bowel movements in the place of using the bathroom) costs about 3 dollars.


Anyone of us throughout our lives can develop a disease as catastrophic as Tulio's. Today, we ask for your help according to your will and generosity, but we especially ask for prayers to God for his health and soul, when people especially remember the suffering of Our Lord, and when they desire to increase Faith, Hope and Charity, especially Charity, for those that are suffering. Tulio, our family, and God would appreciate any form of generosity. Praying that God and Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Patroness of Chile may heal and relieve Tulio and family, and help all the kind souls in return for any help that they give. Thank you in advance!


-- Felipe, cousin of Tulio Humberto, 18 April 2026, Kansas


En español (con guía para donar en español abajo): Mi primo, Tulio Humberto, hace aproximadamente un año fue diagnosticado con cancer Colorectal, que en estos momentos ya ha llegado a ser grado 4. Tulio ha vivido la mayor parte de su vida en la region rural del Maule, Séptima region de Chile, y hace unos años fue bendecido ser abuelo en recibir su nieta Maria Jesus, quien esta en ambas fotos adjuntos, con la ultima tomada en un paseo que hicieron recien. Es el padre amoroso de dos hijos, el primero Ignacio, quien trabaja manejando camiones, y su hija Javiera, quien ahora esta pasando todos los dias cuidandolo. Tulio maneja un bus para escolares, que solia manejar para dejar niños en el colegio cerca, a la casa para comer con sus padres, Maria Eliana y Tulio, campesinos humildes quienes han pasado casi todas sus vidas en este pueblo. La familia reza el rosario cada primer dia del mes para la salud del Tulio Humberto. Es relativamente joven (en sus 50s) y ha trabajado toda su vida como conductor de buses en esta area pobre del país. Desde que se enfermó gravemente no puede realizar esta actividad laboral debido al tumor rectal que tiene por el dolor.


Este Cancer es sumamente doloroso y tiene que ser tratado con Morfina diariamente para poder sobrevivir al dolor. Solo para contarle que no puede sentarse, si no que su tiempo lo pasa mayormente recostado


Su ingreso ha disminuido a cero y los costos de los remedios, citas médicas, tratamientos siguen creciendo sin encontrarse una solución práctica al problema. Una bols de ostomia (usado para evacuar el intestino en vez de ir al baño) cuesta 3 dolares.


Cualquiera de nosotros a través de la vida puede desarrollar enfermedades tan catastróficas como la de Tulio. Pedimos hoy su ayuda a como sea su voluntad, especialmente en oraciones para su salud y alma. Esperando no incomodarle y pensando que Dios pide tener Fe, Esperanza y Caridad; especialmente caridad hacia aquellos que están sufriendo. Tulio, nuestra familia y ante todo Dios le agradecería cualquier aporte de generosidad. Que Dios lo bendiga. Pedimos a Dios y a la Virgen del Carmen que sanen y que alivien a Tulio y a nuestra familia y que Dios les recompense a todos aquellos que de alguna forma están ayudando. Muchas gracias por adelantado.


-- Felipe, primo de Tulio Humberto, 18 de abril 2026, Kansas


Para quienes quieran donar en pesos Chilenos (CLP), aqui adjunto el enlace para hacerlo en otro sitio: https://shorturl.at/NukOl

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