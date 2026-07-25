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Help Triple-Amputee Veteran Brian Kolfage

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$24,097 USD

Fundraiser created byJeffrey Rainforth

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brian Kolfage

Help Triple-Amputee Veteran Brian Kolfage

Triple-amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage was wrongfully imprisoned by the infamous SDNY Democrat operatives for being paid an approved salary for his part in getting miles of privately funded border wall built in Texas and New Mexico.


Kolfage founded We Build the Wall in order to build border walls when the government would not because of Democratic Party obstruction.


Kolfage was sentenced to 51 months by the same DOJ operation that targeted Trump.


After a little over two years in a hospital prison, Brian was released to home confinement and arrived in Florida on August 12, 2025. He was forced to wear a giant ankle monitor on his only remaining limb, his left hand, for several months. His home confinement has ended, and he is now on supervised release.


While Brian was in prison, he wrote a letter about what was going on:


The same prosecutors who targeted President Trump targeted me, Stephen Bannon, Tim Shea, along with other members of We Build The Wall. They were not just happy with stopping us; they wanted to ruin our lives and reputations forever.


The Obama activist judge abused her role and seemed to work in partnership with the prosecutors.


On top of sentencing me to prison for 51 months, she fined me $2.8 million, which was her attempt to ruin me financially after I finish my sentence.


The Obama judge did the same thing another liberal judge did to Donald Trump.


New York Attorney General Letitia James brought a case against Trump, and New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that he "fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and net worth on financial documents." Trump was ordered to pay about half a BILLION dollars. A New York appellate court found the insanely huge penalty to be “excessive” and unconstitutional. Trump was able to fight with high-powered lawyers, a luxury Kolfage can’t afford. Kolfage’s fine is an outrageous amount considering his level of income. They essentially gave him a fine he could never pay off, which will remain on his credit forever.


Because Brian doesn't have legs and only has one hand, he can't just go get a job anywhere. He is paying off a massive fine that Democrat feds levied on him. This fundraiser is to help him get by in everyday life. He gave three limbs and much more for his country. The least we can do is help him out in his hour of need. Please share this with everyone you know.


This is the official fundraiser to help Brian Kolfage. It is run by Jeff Rainforth, the former photographer and news editor for We Build the Wall. Jeff also led the movement to secure Brian's release from prison and to secure a pardon from President Trump.


I didn't tell Brian about this fundraiser until after I had planned it out. He didn't want to do a fundraiser for himself and asked that I not start one for him while he was in prison. After I informed him of this fundraiser, he said it was OK.


Do what you can to help this war hero out! He gave so much, and sick, leftist feds want him to be ruined financially. Thank you in advance, everyone!

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