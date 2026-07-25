Help Trinity Bridge the Gap and Stay in College

Hi! My name is Trinity Ball and I am excited to be an upcoming student at California Baptist University to study Accounting. For many years now, my dream has been to go to a university focused on a Christ-centered education, community, and career readiness, and ever since stepping foot on the CBU campus, I knew that's where I wanted to go to college. I didn't truly consider any college until I found CBU, so it's been my dream to attend this year, and I have been working incredibly hard to make that a reality.

I was fully prepared and eager to head into this upcoming school year, but I recently hit an unexpected roadblock. Due to unforeseen complications with my financial aid package, a significant portion of the funding I was counting on did not go through. In addition, I've been looking to get a job for the past three months with no luck.

This has left me with an urgent $12,000 tuition gap that I need to cover in order to remain enrolled and continue my classes.

Where the Funds Will Go: Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward my immediate educational expenses:

$12,419 for the remaining tuition balance All other expenses for required textbooks and course material s

Missing out on this semester because of a paperwork hurdle would be devastating, but I am keeping my faith and relying on God's plan and the power of community to help me cross the finish line.

Whether you are able to contribute financially or simply share this link with others, I am incredibly grateful for your support, your prayers, and your kindness. I promise to keep everyone updated on my academic journey and progress!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Trinity Ball