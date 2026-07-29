Help Trey Obtain Transportation.

Good afternoon to those who are reading this ! My name is Treyshard, Trey for short. I am going to keep this short and sweet, because I’m crying as I type this. If there is anyway possible that anyone has anything to donate to the cause of me obtaining transportation, I would like to thank you in advance. Pride aside, I have been walking and paying for rides to work for the past 15 months. Just trying to make it to work on my own and not be in jeopardy of being late or terminated. Anything helps, and the Lord will bless those who bless others. Thank you guys in advance.