Help Traci quit stressing out during recovery

Traci was unexpectedly admitted to St. Joe for a few days after covid. Her kidney function had went from normal on Monday to stage 3 kidney failure on Friday. She came out to recover and got the flu. She stayed on her medical plan and began to feel better. A few days later, she fell in the kitchen and things have taken a quick turn events since.





We found her hip a hair line fracture from the fall. It was an old injury from a bad wreck at 16. Over thr next two weeks, 2 more fractures occurred without a fall or even hit. On Monday she is having a total hip replacement.





She is so very stressed over unexpected medical bills and bills in general. She has lost weight and even her shoes dont fit. She is on a special diet and food is outrageous. She keeps saying she feels like a burden and is determined to be back to work in a weeks time.





I was hoping maybe if I started a way for people to donate to her maybe she would calm down and actually relax enough to focus on recovery.





She also has a meal train listed on her page if anyone would like to help with that. She is upset to make her mom do all that work while she "lays around".





So guys any help would be appreciated. Even if its just a text or visit. She is really emotional and is trying hard to put on a happy hopeful face.