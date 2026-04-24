Help towberme get back to work

Hi my name is Kyle I'm 39 years old I started my towing company TOWBERME a few years back then I got hit with the hurricane Milton and lost my tow truck that I was renting and been out of business almost since my goal is to help people who have been drinking and if they can't drive we will tell them and their vehicle back from wherever they are to help prevent DUIs and help save lives one tow at a time I really desperate and I can do some home I need to be able to afford any portable tow truck so I can get back into business I also did roadside if you can help that would be gracefully appreciated it will be going for a great cause thank you yours truly Kyle



