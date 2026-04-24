Help towards medical supplies

My name is Amber. Back in 2002 I was in an auto accident that left me paralyzed from the waist down. In December of 2024 I developed stage 4 pressure sores that just about took my life. I was hospitalized because I becane sepsis. From then up till August of 2025 I had been hospitalized several times. In August I had my right femur bone removed and plastic surgery to repair one of the wounds. Having to stay off that side I developed another stage 4 sore on my left hip. It has almost healed up pretty good. In an out of the hospital still for infections in the other wounds as well throughout 2025 beginning 2026. In June 2026 I was hospitalized again because of blood and more than usual fluid in one the wounds. I had to be put on iv antibiotics and sent home on oral antibiotics. I am trying to get the wound healed up so I can go back in for another plastic surgery this fall. While medicaid covers some supplies it dont cover enough supplies for all the wounds coverings (abd pads, guaze and medical tape needed everyday). With this help these funds will go towards purchase of medical supplies. I do have cashpp $Bentleymom2010 Venmo @Bentleymom2010. If you would like more info on my health for the past 18 months you can see everything documented on my facebook. You can also message me.