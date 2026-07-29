Help Torin reach the Tiki Bowl

After years of dedication, hard work, and love for the game of football, Torin has been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to close out his football journey in an incredible way.

Torin has received an invitation to participate in the Tiki Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii—an invitation-only all-star football event that brings together talented athletes from across the country. This opportunity came through Coach Vince Fillipp of St. Ambrose University (SAU) a division II university, who personally invited Torin to attend and compete. Before an invitation can be extended, each player is reviewed and voted on by a group of college coaches, making this selection an even greater honor. Being chosen reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion Torin has put into football throughout his life.

For Torin, this truly represents the “last hoo-rah” of a lifetime of playing the sport he loves.

Participating in an event like this does come with significant travel costs, especially with the event taking place in Hawaii. Expenses include airfare, lodging, participation fees, meals, and other travel-related costs during the event.

Estimated costs include:

• Airfare to Honolulu – $800–$1,200

• Lodging during the event – $600–$900

• Event participation fee – $700–$1,000

• Meals and local transportation – $300–$500

Our goal is to help cover these expenses so Torin can fully experience this incredible opportunity without the financial burden standing in the way.

We are asking friends, family, and our community to help support Torin in making this dream trip possible. Every donation—no matter the amount—helps bring him one step closer to representing our community in Honolulu and finishing his football journey on an unforgettable stage.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this page would mean just as much. Thank you for supporting Torin and helping send him to Hawaii for this amazing opportunity.







