Help Tori Stay by Rob's Side During Cancer Battle

I'm Cindy, a close friend of Tori Dudeck's. Some of you may know that Tori and Rob Markovich are going through some very difficult times. Rob has been diagnosed with cancer, and it has now spread. He is currently at the University of Chicago Hospital. For those of us who know Tori, we know her love for Rob and how dedicated she has been to him over the years. Tori is traveling back and forth to Chicago by train then an uber as she doesn't drive in the big cities. From there, she's staying at a hotel at night, spending every minute she can by Rob's side. I am asking you to ease her troubles during this time by assisting her with travel expenses. The cost was $500 for a 24-hour stay. Any help is a blessing to her and Rob at this time. Tori is Rob's everything, and he wants her by his side during this frightening time. Help Tori, please.