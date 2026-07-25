Help Tony with his botched execution

Tony Von Carruthers had a botched failed execution attempt on May 21, 2026. It has mentally, psychologically, and physically put a strain on him and his family. He was given a one year reprieve by the Governor. We are trying to raise money to help his family be able to travel more to go see him and allow for a private doctor to visit the prison and check on Mr. Carruthers. Since the botched execution attempt he can no longer use his right hand, when he stands up he gets dizzy and sometimes has trouble walking. His chest was also cut open and he didn’t recieve any medical care such as stitches. Please donate or send prayers to Tony. He has maintained his innocence for 32 years. Thank you so very much.