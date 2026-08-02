Help support Tony with Spine surgery cost.

My husband Tony needs spine surgery to address injuries causing intense back pain, nerve pain, and numbness that extends from his shoulder to his feet. Insurance doesn't cover the full cost, and we're raising funds to bridge that gap.





Tony is our sole provider, and he's unable to work until the surgery is complete. He's also an Evangelist who teaches a discipleship evangelism class, serves as an Elder at our church, and teaches elementary and youth groups.





We found an incredible neurosurgeon with a 97% success rate for this procedure. It was hard for Tony to ask for help, but he understands that God uses the Body of Christ to support one another in times of need. I work part-time and care for our kids, but the surgical costs are beyond what we can cover alone. Tony can't wait to get back to work, evangelism and serving. Gods hand has been in every step.





Thank you for standing with us.