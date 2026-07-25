GiveSendGo Logo

Help Tommy Fix His Car Patriots Standing Together

Help Tommy Fix His Car Patriots Standing Together

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$8,905 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Steffee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thomas Allen

Help Tommy Fix His Car Patriots Standing Together

Tommy is being targeted for nothing more than peacefully exercising his First Amendment right—showing up, speaking out, and counterprotesting—and all because of differing political ideologies. What should be a basic freedom has turned into something deeply personal and damaging. He even took extra precautions by parking five blocks away, but that didn’t matter. Someone went out of their way to find his car and destroy it—spray-painting it with hateful slurs, slashing all four tires (the same tires he had just replaced after being targeted another night just a few weeks ago), and going even further by filling his exhaust and radiator with spray foam to make sure the damage would leave him completely stranded. This wasn’t random. This was intentional, targeted, and meant to intimidate him into silence.

Now, because he chose to use his voice, Tommy is left without transportation, facing both emotional and financial strain that no one should have to endure for their beliefs. Disagreeing with someone should never turn into destruction of someone’s property or attempts to derail their life. This is where we come together. Patriots, if you’re able, please consider helping Tommy repair his car or replace it if needed—and support him with expenses in the meantime. Even the smallest act of support or sharing his story can make a real difference. When one of us is targeted like this, WE DON'T STAY SILENT—WE STAND BESIDE THEM!

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve