Help Tommy Fix His Car Patriots Standing Together

Tommy is being targeted for nothing more than peacefully exercising his First Amendment right—showing up, speaking out, and counterprotesting—and all because of differing political ideologies. What should be a basic freedom has turned into something deeply personal and damaging. He even took extra precautions by parking five blocks away, but that didn’t matter. Someone went out of their way to find his car and destroy it—spray-painting it with hateful slurs, slashing all four tires (the same tires he had just replaced after being targeted another night just a few weeks ago), and going even further by filling his exhaust and radiator with spray foam to make sure the damage would leave him completely stranded. This wasn’t random. This was intentional, targeted, and meant to intimidate him into silence.

Now, because he chose to use his voice, Tommy is left without transportation, facing both emotional and financial strain that no one should have to endure for their beliefs. Disagreeing with someone should never turn into destruction of someone’s property or attempts to derail their life. This is where we come together. Patriots, if you’re able, please consider helping Tommy repair his car or replace it if needed—and support him with expenses in the meantime. Even the smallest act of support or sharing his story can make a real difference. When one of us is targeted like this, WE DON'T STAY SILENT—WE STAND BESIDE THEM!

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2