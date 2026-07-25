Defending Truth Against Government Overreach

Tom Harris has spent years operating as a law-abiding federal firearms license (FFL) holder. Following an ATF audit in 2022, he fully cooperated with investigators, answered every question, and was even informed through his attorney that he was no longer the target of any criminal investigation and would face no criminal charges. Months later, that changed. Despite previously being cleared, Tom was pressured to voluntarily surrender his FFL or face revocation. When he refused to give up his rights without due process, the ATF revoked his license and later declined to renew it. Tom maintains he followed the law and that the firearm transactions in question had been approved at the time they occurred.





Today, Tom's fight has reached federal court. He is asking only for a fair hearing and the opportunity to restore his Federal Firearms License. Unfortunately, standing up against the federal government comes at an enormous financial cost. The legal fees have become overwhelming. Every donation will go directly toward Tom's legal expenses as he continues this battle in federal court.





Tom is not just standing up for his rights but standing for all our 2A rights.





Whether you can give $10 or $1,000, your support will help ensure that he has the resources to see this case through. Thank you for standing with Tom during this difficult journey. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express.



