Todd was diagnosed with ALS in 2010. Doctors expected he would live only 2–5 years, but he has continued fighting this disease for more than 16 years. By 2014, ALS had completely paralyzed his arms and legs. Since then, one of our biggest challenges has been getting enough sleep.





Todd can only sleep for 30–60 minutes at a time before he needs to be repositioned. Without regular turning, he is at risk of pressure sores and breathing complications. Before we had overnight caregivers, he would wake me throughout the night, leaving me exhausted. I also need sleep so I can safely care for him during the day.





In 2016, we began hiring overnight caregivers. Their help has made it possible for both of us to keep going.





Unfortunately, insurance does not cover this care. I am Todd's full-time caregiver so I can not work outside the home, and while Todd's disability income is enough to cover our daily living expenses, it is not enough to fund nighttime care.





Todd's overnight care costs $57,000 each year. In addition, we spend $2,000 to $3,000 on daytime care so I can occasionally spend time with our children, friends, and other family outside of our home. Todd no longer is comfortable leaving home.





With the help of several faithful monthly supporters, generous annual donors, and a few one-time gifts, we've been able to meet most of his caregiving costs. However, as the cost of care and Todd's needs have increased, our savings have dwindled. For 2026, we're still $12,000 short in covering night care expenses.





Would you consider becoming a monthly or annual supporter of Help Todd Sleep? Taking care of someone with ALS is too much for one person to do alone. We need a team of caregivers.





A gift of $25 covers one hour of overnight care.





A gift of $156 provides one night of overnight care.





A gift of $1092 provides one week of overnight care.





A gift of any amount will help!





Your support doesn't just help Todd sleep—it also allows me to get the rest I need to continue caring for him every day.





What does a night of care look like?





Our caregivers arrive around 11:00 p.m. They spend about an hour helping Todd get ready for bed. They clean him up, floss and brush his teeth, wash his face, head, and upper body, change him into a clean shirt, and transfer him safely into bed.





Throughout the night, Todd sleeps in short 30- to 60-minute stretches. The caregivers gently turn him each time he wakes to prevent pressure sores, protect his lungs, and keep him as comfortable as possible.





They leave between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m. Around 9:00 a.m., I get Todd up and begin caring for him for the rest of the day.





Thank you for considering helping us continue this care. Every night covered means Todd receives the care he needs, and I am able to continue caring for him during the day.





To learn more about Todd, our family, and our journey with ALS, please visit NevaStory.com.





Would you consider supporting Todd's sleep?





Direct support can be mailed by check to:

Kristin Neva

P.O. Box 367

Hancock, MI 49930