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Help Toby and Catherine Boe

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$1,300 USD

Fundraiser created byMonica Song

Fundraiser funds will be received by Catherine Boe

Help Toby and Catherine Boe

Toby and Catherine are in need of help during this difficult time, as Toby is battling multiple health problems. Toby suffered a stroke recently. This has not only affected his stability and mobility, but has also exacerbated the excruciating pain in his shoulder, which he was waiting to receive surgery on before the stroke. Catherine was in the process of finding full time work, but is unable to at this point since she is Toby's caregiver. She is also the one who will drive him to many appointments. She still works part-time in childcare and housecleaning, but is struggling with fatigue due to waking several times during the night when Toby is having severe should pain. Thank you so much for considering!


Toby took two months off from work because of his shoulder, but due to the recent stroke and upcoming shoulder surgery, he will be out of work for an additional six months minimum. Catherine will be caring for Toby post surgery and as he continues to recover from the stroke--including taking him to all his therapy appointments. They were supposed to move out of their current home this fall, and will need help with all the tasks related to the move. Catherine and Toby have always been so generous with their time, skills, and minimal resources, expecting nothing in return. My family has been a recipient, several times, of their selfless service to others. Please consider helping to alleviate the tremendous financial burden they are currently experiencing. Any amount will be appreciated.

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