Help Tobin Fight Cancer

Two weeks ago, Tobin was living his normal life: working hard, serving faithfully, and quietly helping everyone around him without ever asking for recognition.





Everything changed on April 22, 2026: Ian noticed Tobin’s eyes and skin were turning yellow. Concerned, we convinced him to go to the ER, where doctors quickly discovered something far more serious than anyone expected.





Tobin had developed severe jaundice due to multiple masses that were spread throughout his liver, blocking the main bile duct. After looking further into it, doctors found a large tumor that was nearly blocking his bowel. Shortly after, Tobin was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer that had already spread to his liver. He required additional procedures and the placement of a liver drain.





Within days, Tobin underwent a long and difficult surgery to remove the tumor and receive a permanent colostomy. He is now recovering from major surgery while preparing to begin chemotherapy and ongoing cancer treatment.





Everything has happened incredibly fast.





During his hospital stay, Tobin lost nearly 30 pounds while being restricted to a liquid diet and recovering from surgery. Right now, even basic daily needs have suddenly changed. He needs clothes that fit his much smaller frame, supplies and accessories to help secure and support his liver drain, items to make living with an ostomy more manageable and comfortable, and help to cover everyday expenses while he is unable to work.





If you know Tobin, you know he would never ask for help himself. In fact, most of what he does happens quietly behind the scenes. He has faithfully served at Laurel Bible Chapel for years, volunteering countless hours running sound and helping wherever needed. He never asks for attention, praise, or money. He simply loves serving the Lord and serving people. He works quietly, consistently, and without complaint. That’s the kind of person he is.





The first Sunday Tobin wasn’t there, it took five people to cover everything he normally handles on his own. This is one of the hardest parts for him right now - not being able to be at church serving in the role he loves so much.





As Tobin begins this fight against cancer, we want to surround him with the same love and support he has freely given to others for years.





Funds raised will help with:

Monthly living expenses Medical and treatment-related costs Clothing and recovery necessities Ostomy and drain support supplies Transportation and ongoing care Financial stability while he is unable to work





Most of all, we ask for prayer:

for healing for strength for peace and for wisdom for his doctors and care team





Tobin has spent years faithfully serving behind the scenes. Now it’s our turn to stand beside him.





Thank you for supporting Tobin and his family during this difficult time.