Help to transition into retirement

Please help recently retired service member. He retired in April after 20 years of dedicated service. A full time single father has yet to receive his pension due to processing delays. He is unable to sustain full time employment due to injuries incurred during service. He and his children lived on post for 5 years at the time of his retirement. After a move to a new home in April all savings is depleted and the pension still is not processed. Best case everything is received July 1st, worst case is another month without a processed pension. We are not looking for a huge handout just enough to help with monthly expenses and basic living needs for the family in this time of transition and waiting. Thank you so much for any help given.