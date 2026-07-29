Help to support my sister she's hospitalized

My sister was in a wreck involving her car and a semi truck she was life flight to the hospital with internal bleeding broken hip and pelvis great mom of 3 one heck of a sister and good friend helps out in her community and works as a cafeteria server in her local school 3 kids 2 dogs she needs help paying rent hotel cost for her family and kids utilities rent and food untill she is able to get on her feet she has a ventilator in due to lungs having fuild and she is a fighter and fighting every hard to come home to us