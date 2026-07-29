Emergency housing crisis

My Journey to Safe Housing: A Call for Support





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I am reaching out today with a deeply personal and urgent appeal for help. Since September 2025, I have been working tirelessly to establish safe and affordable housing for myself after a traumatic experience that left me homeless. My story is one of resilience, but also of a profound need for community support to finally achieve stability.





My previous living situation became untenable due to a severe and escalating pattern of abuse. I was forced to leave my residence with police intervention after discovering I was living with someone who had been stalking me for 15 years. This individual had developed a delusional relationship in his mind, refusing to acknowledge my clear boundaries and discomfort. His inappropriate behavior and sexual advances became overwhelming, leading me to restrict myself to my room to avoid him.





During this period, I began experiencing blackouts, distinct from my dissociative amnesia, which led me to fear I was being drugged. The terrifying culmination of this abuse occurred when I woke up in my bed, nude and disoriented, hours after making lunch. When I confronted my roommate, he reacted with explosive anger, chasing me and then violently kicking my bedroom door until it split and fell on me. The police, upon arrival, recognized the severity of the situation and confirmed I was not safe, advising me to leave immediately. I packed a single bag, believing it would be a temporary measure, but I have been without a stable home ever since.





This experience has been incredibly challenging, but I am now on the cusp of a new beginning. I have found an opportunity to move into a safe and affordable place that will allow me to heal and rebuild my life. However, securing this new home requires financial assistance to purchase this permanent housing and a couple of months lot rent to get me started. The financial costs are a significant barrier to secure safe housing no man can ever beat or scare me out of. I am asking for the helping hand to put me in the driver’s seat of my life and out from under the control and years of only knowing how to depend on a man for such things as clothes , food, a home.





With your support, no matter the amount, would change more than just the financial need I’m facing , it would be an investment in helping one victim of domestic abuse find safety & healing, And as a Survivor my future can be filled with the peace of mind and stability I desperately need to recover from the trauma I’ve endured. Thank you to all who help by donating, praying and sharing this with others. God bless and be with you❤️❤️





How You Can Help:

1. Donate: If you are able to contribute financially, please consider donating through [Link to GoFundMe/Crowdfunding Platform]. Every dollar brings me closer to securing a safe home.

2. Share: If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story with your network. Increased visibility can make a huge difference.





A Note on Safety:

Given my past experiences, I want to emphasize the importance of safety and privacy. While I am sharing my story to seek support, I am also taking precautions to protect myself. Please be mindful that any information shared publicly should not reveal my current or future location, or any details that could compromise my safety. I appreciate your understanding and respect for my privacy during this vulnerable time.





Thank you for reading my story and for considering how you might help me achieve this vital step towards a new, safe life.





With deepest gratitude,

Erica Gauthier