Help to save my home and get back to work

I am reaching out for help because my truck broke down and I've been getting really sick lately, which has kept me from working. This has made it hard to keep up with bills, and my utilities keep getting shut off and turned back on. I'm so far behind on property taxes that I'm about to lose my home, and it's been a constant struggle just to keep the lights on.





The funds raised will help me either fix my truck or get a more reliable one, and get caught up on my bills and taxes so I don't lose my home. Being able to work again and pay my bills would mean everything to me, and I know that with a little help, I can get back on my feet. Any support would mean the world to me right now. I'm asking for help to get back on my feet and keep my home. Thank you for reading and considering a donation.







