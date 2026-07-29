Help to restore my life after house fire

Hi my name is Glenn Davidson I am 67 years old , never did I think at my age I would have to start over I’ve had this campaign up for 2 weeks I’ve not received one donation , I guess people think it’s easy asking to help put your life together again , well it’s not ,it’s humiliating, embarrassing,and making me feel even more lost . I recently lost my home to a fire back in aug 2025 I only learned of this I April when it occurred I was staying in Tulsa helping a friend get her house ready to sell when I returned home it was gone there was only what you see in the pictures , it was my moms house it was all I had left of her , there had been squatters staying in my home ,they had a generator in my house as they were trying to put gas in it while it was running it caught fire as did my house I was getting ready to move back in and start some minor repairs at home that’s when I learned of the fire I lost everything what hurts the most is no one called me like I don’t matter that’s the way I’m feeling by not removing any donations like I don’t matter no one cares , I’m praying I can find someone who cares enough to help me start over , I’m currently living hotel and I have no way to pay for it as of today please help us to remember there are good people who care remind me of that it’s getting really hard to believe it’s going to be ok , is it I’m not sure any more I’m not asking for a lot any help is very appreciated I’ve got 2 dogs and nowhere to go please help us remember it’s ok to ask for help hat there is good still in this world help us to remember the sunshine ty