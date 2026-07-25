Help to recover after surgery

Hi! My name is Courtney and I just had to have an emergency hysterectomy.





Upon visiting the ER a month ago I was told I had a possibly cancerous mass and would need to schedule surgery. The surgery was successful and it turns out the mass they saw was endometriosis, and not cancerous.





Although I am thankful that the surgery was successful, this was a huge set back for me. I’m a single mom that works non stop and I’m just trying to survive.