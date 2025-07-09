Help to recover

After undergoing surgery, I faced a difficult recovery that left me unable to work for an extended period of time. While focusing on healing, medical bills and everyday living expenses continued to grow, creating a financial burden that has been challenging to overcome.





Over the past few years, I have also experienced significant personal loss, including the passing of my mother in 2023 and the recent loss of my best friend. Despite these challenges, I have remained determined to move forward and rebuild my life.





As a Northwestern University graduate, I have always worked hard and taken pride in being independent. Unfortunately, the combination of medical expenses, lost income, and ongoing financial obligations has left me struggling to regain stability.





I am asking for help to get back on my feet financially while I continue my recovery. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help cover medical bills, essential living expenses, and provide much-needed relief during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement. Every donation and share brings me one step closer to financial stability and a fresh start.