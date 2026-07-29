Help to Provide A home and Reliable Transportation

Hi, I'm Shana. I'm currently in recovery about to close a DCS case to get my son back. One of the requirements is to have a home and vehicle of my own to get my full custody back. I had filed my taxes and thought I would receive them a week ago. And sadly I either filed to late or my e-file didn't go through. But I'm now stuck with a short time left before my dead line and I'm still no where close to having the thing I'm acquired to have.

I just need something to get me started down a New Sober Better way of life. So I'm asking for help from the community . And I muchly appreciate anyone's curtisy offers. Thank you from Me and my son.

God bless you all.