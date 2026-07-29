Help to pay for move in cost

As I write this, words can’t express the amount of humbleness it takes to put myself out there and ask for help. Seeking help from others, especially people I don’t know. Times are difficult and choices are as well. I work full time and go to school, while my husband is a full time student at skyline college. My major is in business and my husband’s major is in psychology/sociology. We both come from a past of neglect and abandonment with many bad choices. Our vision is to help others not make the same mistakes we have. We learned the best gift to give is your time. We are born again Christian’s who are active in our church ministry and on our personal time we cook food for the homeless while trying to show them that they aren’t forgotten. Learning how to grow, be responsible and productive has opened doors to many routes in becoming imitators of Christ Jesus. We are at the end of our lease with a new home opening by this Friday. There has been many traumatic moments here at the home we are currently still living in with the means to leave behind. We are a God fearing genuine married couple who puts God first. We are in need of a push in helping us get over the hill. The new place we recently looked at, approved for us to move in by the end of this month but didn’t know we had to pay the deposit and first rent by this Friday. We are sincerely grateful for anything that anyone is willing to help with. Thank you for your time and consideration. May God bless your hearts and keep you safe always. We ask that you stay in prayer as we are in relying upon the Holy Spirit guidance if helping us is according to the Lord’s will. Peace be with you always.