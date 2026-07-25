Help to move back home.

Hi my name is Tom Dotson. 10 years ago my wife and I moved to my home town for work. Shortly after we arrived I messed up my back and need surgery. I am on disability and cannot work. I am prone to falls so my wife can't work because she has to help me. The money I make on disability only covers our bills, but that is all it covers. I am trying to raise money to move back to Louisiana so my wife can be closer to her family. The money raised will go toward renting a truck, pay for gas, and get us into a rental somewhere. Thank you for your time.