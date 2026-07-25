Help to make my dream come true

As a little girl I wondered where I would go to school with since my parents weren’t in the best financial position. Also moving from Puerto Rico, when we lost everything and had to start over in Florida. I did know that I wanted to do something that passionate me. That is one of the reasons why I chose PBA, to not only grow as a student but as a leader.

This fundraiser is to continue my education at PBA as a dance major, and to grow as a leader. I was granted the opportunity to be the secretary of one of the lead teams at PBA. I need all the help I can get to make my dreams a reality.

I want to make a difference in the new generation, and show the power of movement in mental health; since I know first hand it’s power.