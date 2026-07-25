Help to lay Louis Du plessis to rest

Mr. Louis Du Plessis passed away 06 July 2026, He was very very ill the past 5 months, he was diagnosed with enlarged heart, kindney and liver failure and water over the lungs.





His Avbob funeral cover is not 6months old yet so unfortunately they only give R1800.00.





Financially we cannot carry this at all. We did everything during this time ensuring he is taken care of at the hospice and nappies and all was sorted.

We plea please if anyone can assist the lay him to rest please.

I will appreciate any help at all.







