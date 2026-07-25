Help to keep us in our home till social security

Since 2013 I’ve been battling Heart disease and in 2024 colon cancer just recently had my 5th heart attack where I laid on the floor all night and developed compartment syndrome, and Rhabdomyolysis which cause my legs to swell and destroy muscle tissue which cause my kidneys to clog so now I’m on dialysis.I tried working after cancer and now this has happened I lasted 3 months on a job I have went through every assistance program already with the cancer, I didn’t work enough hours for FMLA again or unemployment so I trust in Gods plan and his promises that he will always be with me. I have no idea why he keeps me here but his plan is greater than I’ll ever know why he chooses to show me mercy every day and why he loves me so much because for all reasons, I should not be on this earth. Everything that I went through is extremely deadly and I do not know why he chooses me, but I know I must choose him and follow him through the fire once again and I ask God‘s people to help me and I depend on the Lord for all things for gas in my car for the power bill for everything because he is the only one that I can depend on. I thank you for looking at this for reading this and asked for you to pray for me and my family and God bless you.